Jack Wall Concert Preview

Composer Jack Wall, best known for his scores in the “Call of Duty” and “Mass Effect” series soundtracks, will be performing this Wednesday at the Soraya Great Hall, Valley Performing Arts Center.

With over 500,000 monthly Spotify listeners and multiple Game Audio Network Guild awards, Wall is one of the most widely-followed video game composers. Still, the concert’s executive producer, Elizabeth Sellers, believes seeing Wall perform live is on a different level.

“[You have] the ability to hear [Wall] live, [with] real players moving the air, pushing the instruments,” said Sellers, a professor at CSUN’s music department. “It’s a special experience.”

Wall won’t be alone on stage. According to Sellers, he will be collaborating with CSUN’s Studio Ensemble featuring student musicians who will be performing their own pieces with Wall’s help.

Wall’s performance will be a diverse mixture of cinematic video game and television music. It will feature futuristic scores from “Call of Duty” and “Mass Effect,” supernatural themes from television show “Shadow Hunters” and Asian instrumentals from the game “Jade Empire.”

The performance is a part of CSUN’s Studio Ensemble concert series, which Sellers has been in charge of for a decade. Past Studio Ensemble concerts have hosted guests such as “Ice Age” and “The Sandlot” composer David Newman and “Iron Man” and “Passion of the Christ” conductor John Debney.

Besides “Mass Effect” and “Call of Duty,” Wall has also composed music for popular games including “Myst,” “DOTA 2” and “LawBreakers.”

Tickets are $15 for students with an ID and $20 for non-students. Doors open tonight at 7:30 p.m.

