Matadors of the Week

Matt Acosta- Baseball

Acosta led his team to a five-hit shutout game which gave the Matadors a series win over Hawaii this weekend. Acosta now holds a 1.46 ERA, the second lowest ERA in the Big West. Batters facing Acosta are only hitting .190. The big performance not only landed Acosta Matador of the week, but also earned the junior a Big West Pitcher of the week award.

Jessica Alexander- Softball

Alexander also received Big West honors this weekend for her performance, receiving her second career Big West Player of the Week. The third basemen batted .600 this weekend with 1.000 slugging percentage in the series win over UC Santa Barbara. Alexander has successfully gotten on base and scored every game this series to go with four RBIs and scored a total of five times.

