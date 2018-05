By

Friday May 11

Softball vs Long Beach at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pride day

Baseball vs UC Davis at 3 p.m.

Track and Field, Big West Championship, All day

Saturday May 12

Baseball vs UC Davis at 1 p.m. CSUN Athletics day

Softball vs Long Beach at 1 p.m. (Final regular season game) Team Day

Track and Field, Big West Championship, All day

Sunday May 13

Baseball vs UC Davis at 1 p.m. (Final home game) Senior Day

Tuesday May 14

Baseball @ UCLA at 6 p.m.

