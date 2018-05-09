Therapy dogs to the rescue!

Jennifer gives her dog a belly rub after successfully doing a trick at the Oasis Wellness Center on May 8. Photo credit: Justin Lee

Students and staff members gather around different types of therapy dogs, greyhound, german shepherd, pitbull and chihuahua mix, and poodle, as they were brought into a shaded area.

A CSUN student takes time out of his schedule to visit the therapy dogs at Oasis Wellness Center on May 8. Photo credit: Justin Lee

The dogs are part of a nonprofit organization called Love on a Leash, who are dedicated to bringing happiness and comfort to people nationwide. They have groups of volunteers that bring awareness to pet-provided therapy to their community.

Molly, greyhound dog, is a retired race dog and has raced almost 60 races in the past. Photo credit: Justin Lee

“These are working dogs, so they take directions and instructions very well,” said Tom, the owner of his poodle, Kona.

Tom, the owner of his poodle Kona, talks about her webbed feet and how she likes to swim at the Oasis Wellness Center on May 8. Photo credit: Justin Lee

The majority of the members are volunteers and have visited nursing homes, hospitals, and schools to provide emotional support. Their primary goal is to brighten someone’s day with therapy pets.

Two CSUN students made a quick stop between classes to see the therapy dogs at Oasis Wellness Center on May 8. Photo credit: Justin Lee

Kathy Spilos, the owner of the german shepherd Caelia, has visited CSUN multiple times during midterms and finals week. She is also part of the German Shepherd Dog Club (GSDC) from San Gabriel Valley.

A CSUN student pets Nola, a pitbull and chihuahua mix, as he searches for food at the Oasis Wellness Center on May 8. Photo credit: Justin Lee

Whether it’s an hour or a small moment between classes, hugging and talking to therapy dogs have seem to help students unwind before knocking out their exams.

