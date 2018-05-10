Weekly Picks 5/10 – 5/17

Thursday, May 10

Khalid @ the Greek Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$70 general admission (plus fees)

Greek Theatre

2700 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Known for his soulful and alluring vocals, Khalid takes the stage at the Greek Theatre in his second night performing in L.A. The young r&b artist is stopping by L.A. as a part of his international tour.

Friday, May 11

RuPaul’s DragCon

10 a.m.

$40 one-day general admission, $70 weekend pass (both plus fees)

L.A. Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Celebrate the unique community of cross-dressing culture and couture at this weekend-long convention hosted by drag TV personality RuPaul. This convention gives visitors the opportunity to meet various pop culture personalities and previous winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Saturday, May 12

Bro Safari @ Academy LA

10 p.m.

$20 general admission (plus fees)

Academy LA

6021 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Texas-based EDM producer Bro Safari, also known as Nicholas Weiller, will perform at the Academy nightclub in Hollywood. Bro Safari’s moombahton, trap and dubstep-inspired sound will be coming to L.A. in this 21-and-over event.

Sunday, May 13

Mother’s Day Whale Watching Cruise

9 a.m.

$45 general admission, $35 seniors and active military, $25 children ages 4-17

Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Take the celebratory mothers out for a small, relaxing cruise as the Ocean Institute’s educators take the whole family for a tour searching for some of Southern California’s aquatic life.

Monday, May 14

In the Fields of Empty Days

11 a.m.

$20-$25 general admission

LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

This art and photo exhibition explores the presence of century-old history in Iran’s society. With a collection of over 125 pieces, this exhibit will show the country’s evolving style of creating visual art.

Tuesday, May 15

Study Break: Therapy Dogs

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

FREE

Oviatt Library

To help students destress from final’s week, therapy dogs from Love on a Leash will be inside Oviatt providing their comfort.

Wednesday, May 16

Study Break: Drop In Guided Meditation Sessions

12 – 4 p.m.

FREE

OV 251

Meditation and relaxation sessions will be hosted by Klotz Health Center’s Susan Krikorian. Students can take the opportunity to relax by meditating in a safe, serene space

Thursday, May 17

“Afterimage” Movie Screening

7 p.m.

FREE

Armer Theater (MZ100)

In celebration of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Andrzej Wajda, his most recent film will be screened inside the Armer Theater of Manzanita Hall. “Afterimage” tells the story of a painter and how he maintains artistic freedom despite political opposition.

