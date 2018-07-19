Crime Blotter 7/11-7/17

July 12, Thursday

An unknown suspect scratched the passenger side of a victim’s vehicle at Parking Structure B3 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Officers arrested an unknown suspect for failure to stop at a stop sign, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license at Halsted Street & Etiwanda Avenue.

July 15, Sunday

A suspect with a suspended license was arrested during a traffic stop at 3:26 p.m. near Parking Lot G4.

July 16, Monday

A victim’s cellphone was stolen when she left it unattended in the women’s restroom at Noski Auditorium between 2 to 2:20 p.m.

July 17, Tuesday

There were four reports of a male and female stealing batteries from vehicles at Parking Lots F5, G4 and D6 between 4:40 to 4:57 p.m., which were captured on campus CCTV camera system. It was not reported if all four cases where the same individuals.

At Parking Lot F10 a suspect stole a battery from the victim’s vehicle between 2 to 6 p.m.

An unknown suspect tried to break into an office at Bayramian Hall, but only caused damage to the door sometime between June 20 to July 3.

