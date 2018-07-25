Crime Blotter 7/18-7/24

July 18, Wednesday

It was reported that on June 12, 5 p.m., to June 13, 8:10 a.m., an unknown suspect stole a bicycle locked on a bike rack at UPA 2.

July 19, Thursday

Three parking permits from A.S. Inc. rental vans were stolen from an unknown suspect at the Student Recreation Center.

At Plummer Street and Etiwanda Avenue officers arrested a suspect for driving with a suspended license at 4 p.m.

July 20, Friday

A victim was punched by a known suspect after a disagreement near the A.S. Children’s Center at 9 a.m.

July 21, Saturday

A suspect possibly used a BB, or pellet gun, to break the fire hose box’s glass at Parking Structure B5.

July 23, Monday

At the Oviatt Library, an unknown suspect used an italic color marker to write graffiti in the men’s restroom.

July 24, Tuesday

It was reported that in January a known suspect assaulted a victim at the UPA.

