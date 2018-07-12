Crime Blotter 7/5-7/10

Thursday, July 5

Between July 1 to 5 an unknown suspect stole copper wiring after breaking into the construction site near Bookstein Hall.

During a traffic stop, a suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license near Reseda/ Dearborn at 2:42 a.m.

Saturday, July 7

Three fire hose boxes and the northwest stairwell at Parking Structure B5 were graffitied in green and black spray paint by an unknown suspect.

Monday, July 9

The petty theft occurred at the Bookstore Complex when an unknown suspect stole the rear tire of a secured bike between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A victim’s parked vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run at the Parking Structure B3 between 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. The suspect left the location without leaving their information.

At Parking Lot E6, an unknown suspect keyed the victim’s vehicle between 10:20 a.m. to 5:25 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10

At 3:07 p.m officers arrested a suspect for possession of paraphernalia and narcotic controlled substance at University Hall.

Officers arrested a suspect for driving with a suspended license as well as having tinted windows during a traffic stop at Parking Lot E6 at 1:26 p.m.

A suspect stole a leaf blower that was unattended on the back of an electric cart at Parking Lot G1 between 10:50 a.m. and noon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

