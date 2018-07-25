Finding the services you need on campus

CSUN prides itself in diversity and puts its efforts into accommodating students both on and off campus. You may not know it, but there are a myriad of resources made accessible by merely attending CSUN. Whether you’re a returning, first-time, international or transfer student, there are services and programs available to help make the most of your academic year.

The Klotz Student Health Center: The staff at the Klotz Center provide medical services such as primary care visits, immunizations, integrative medicine, and vision and dental care for free or at a low cost. They also offer aid to students who want to quit smoking and private rooms for mothers who are breastfeeding. If you have mental health concerns, the University Counseling Services (UCS) offers psychiatric consultations, individual counseling, group therapy and crisis intervention. Their website has mental health screenings, to assess yourself, and self-help resources.

The Learning Resource Center: Need a tutor? The LRC offers tutoring for math, science and other related topics through their SMART Lab. Their writing center covers the Upper Division Writing Proficiency Exam (UDWPE). Workshops, a grammar lab, freshmen tutor lab, supplemental instruction and online resources are readily available. Already proficient in writing? The LRC is currently hiring tutors for their writing programs.

Department of Police Services: CSUN Police are vigilant 24/7 in safeguarding students and the campus. They have a bicycle registration program as well an enclosed compound to prevent bicycle theft, lost and found services, rape crisis advocates and personal safety escorts, known as the Matador Patrol. You can learn to protect yourself by signing up for their R.A.D. self-defense program or a variety of safety workshops.

Oviatt Library: Besides being a place to study and borrow books, the Oviatt Library provides laptop and tablet check-outs, research assistance and on-campus printing/photocopying. The Creative Media Studio, CMS, in the West Wing of the Main Floor has photographic and audio equipment to check out if you’re ambitious for a more creative activity or project. They even have a 3-D printer.

CSUN Food Pantry: College students are often living paycheck to paycheck and can wind up in dire straits. Don’t neglect yourself; the CSUN Food Pantry can give you the necessities you need. Besides essentials, the Pantry offers food program assistance, such as CalFresh Outreach, to students who are struggling to buy affordable or health food. Women’s Research and Resource Center provides similar necessities for women, as well as a space to relax, find informal peer support, educational resources and referrals.

Pride Center: The Pride Center is the place to be yourself. It supports the entire LGBTQ community on campus by providing a safe space, helpful resources, a peer mentor program and a media library. They also host weekly, monthly and annual events such as the popular Tuesday Talks, Deaf Queer Coffee, National Coming Out Day and Trans* Awareness Week.

Student Recreation Center: This state-of-the-art facility offers a means to stay active through personal/private training, group exercises, sports clubs, aquatics, intramural sports, boxing training, open recreation, Outdoor Adventures and the Ridge-Rock climbing wall. They also provide CPR, AED and First Aid classes and lifeguard certification. Towels, lockers, and equipment are free to check out. Don’t know where to start? A 30-minute personal evaluation by a trainer can be done for free to determine your fitness level.

Associated Students: AS is responsible for many of the services on-campus. The Matador Bike Shop, for instance, gives students affordable prices on repair work, maintenance, and parts. The Ticket Office is another function, which sells tickets to campus events, transit passes and discounted tickets to select movie theaters and theme parks. The Children’s Center offers financial assistance, depending on eligibility, to students seeking child care and access to parent-student groups.

Career Center: Helps meet your career needs, present or future. The Career Center offers walk-in career counseling and advisement, resume critiques, internship preparation, job fairs, mock interviews, workplace connections and electronic resources. Find an internship or job, either on or off campus, anytime through their online job board, SUNlink. Explore major and career options with their online Pathways program and Eureka guidance system. Participating in activities and events, such as panels held by alumni or professionals in a particular industry, will keep you ahead of the curb and work ready. Register for eligibility and fee.

Oasis Wellness Center: Take the edge off of school by visiting the Oasis Wellness Center. Together with the Klotz Health Center, they provide massage therapy, acupuncture, peer nutrition counseling and free wellness coaching. Reiki therapy, a form of Japanese stress reduction and healing, is also offered at a low cost. Inside, you can relax in the lounge area or catch up on lost sleep with a 45-minute nap using the comfy Nap Pods or ADA accessible flatbed. Plus, with a Nap Rewards Card, you can get prizes such as an Oasis t-shirt, sleep mask or snuggie. The pods fill up fast though, so be sure to book an appointment before visiting.

Disability Resources and Educational Services (DRES): If you require accommodation because of a temporary or permanent disability, DRES is here to help. After registering, they can provide alternate format textbooks (i.e., Braille) or course material, in-class note takers, individualized learning plan, contact with special programs, or personal care attendants depending on the disability. Those who are deaf and hard of hearing can obtain services such as interpreting, speech-to-text transcription, tutoring, academic advisement, priority registration, as well as access to the ASL friendly dorm Lighthouse and local deaf events by registering with the NCOD instead.

EOP Dream Center: Undocumented students or those of mixed-status families can obtain services such as peer mentoring, legal service referrals, ally & policy literacy training, referrals to counselings resources and policy and legislative updates here. Furthermore, you can walk-in or make an appointment to receive assistance with AB 450, Dream Act, DACA or applying for scholarships. Whatever your situation may be, the DREAM Center has the resources and programs to meet your specific needs.

Veterans Resource Center: Assists veterans in transitioning to college life by offering a peer mentor program, service projects, connections to legal services, job postings, community building events and personal wellness programs. For example, they provide free tax prep in the Spring and hold a free, annual Family Fun Day for those who have served and their loved ones.

It doesn’t end here. There are clubs and other, specialized services ready for student usage. Whether you’re looking to maintain your health, prepare for your career, need help to study or just looking for a good time, CSUN has you covered.

