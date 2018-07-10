MataMeals: Meringues and buttercream

Meringues are super easy and are pretty fast to make. They are especially delicious in combination with this simplest and tastiest recipe for buttercream that you can only imagine.

Approx. Cost: $7.20

Preparation time: 15 min

Meringue

Ingredients:

Four egg whites

1.5 cup of granulated sugar

1-2 drops of lemon juice

Preparation:

1. Start whipping the whites with a whisk or a mixer at a slow speed to get a bubbled mass. Gradually, without stopping to whip, sprinkle sugar, whipping each time until the sugar is completely dissolved.

2. On a baking tray covered with parchment paper, pipe the meringue with a confectionery bag or two teaspoons. In general, this dessert is ideal for cooking with children.

3. Bake the meringue at a temperature of 175-200 ° F for 1-2 hours. Meringues should be crispy, without the dark crust. If you prefer more gentle and soft meringues, bake them at 270 ° F until light golden color.

Buttercream

Ingredients:

One can of sweetened condensed milk

Three sticks of unsalted butter

Take the butter from the refrigerator beforehand to make it soft. Beat the soft butter at high speed with a mixer, until fluffy, for 2-3 minutes. Don’t forget to scrape the sides. Then, without stopping the whipping, pour the condensed milk with a thin trickle. Keep beating the cream until it’s fluffy, glossy and in full uniformity. (About 4 minutes)

Working on the cream can begin immediately, and it does not lose shape. It is perfect for decorating cakes, as well as filling eclairs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

