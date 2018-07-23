The 5 best vegan food options around CSUN

The ever-present expansion of businesses around CSUN campus lends to the certainty of bountiful and diverse foods. Vegan and vegetarian options are no longer just niche preferences as it is becoming increasingly common to cater to those who seek out non-meat meals.

Here is a compiled list of vegan/vegetarian food joints and vegan/ vegetarian-friendly menus that are included in nearby restaurants.

1. Ike’s Love and Sandwiches – Ike’s originated in NorCal but has since opened a few flagship stores around SoCal, including their Northridge location. The first impression of Ike’s can be summed in with the word, “quirky.” With sandwiches named after Steve Jobs, Pee Wee Herman and the Reading Rainbow. The best part about this place is the food itself. Unique ingredient pairings to match their signature names and their menu is about as equally friendly for vegans and vegetarians as it is for meat eaters.

19500 Plummer St. Northridge, CA 91324

2. Evolution Burger – The popularity of food trucks have risen in the past few years. Not only being staples at outdoor events but being marketed in unique individualistic food that they have people going out of their way to find them. Coined as, “plant-based junk food,” Evolution Burger serves up devilish double cheeseburgers, spicy sausage dogs and so much more to cater to your gluttonous cravings. They’re routed vary from week to week, with them being out at Venice one day, then Long Beach or Santa Clarita the next. However, Northridge is their home base, and you can usually catch them at Northridge Park. Keep up with them on via Instagram or Facebook for updated schedules and menus.

10058 Reseda Blvd. Northridge, CA 91324

3. Bon Bon Tea House – Summer lasts well into the middle of the fall semester so knowing where to get some refreshing vegan-friendly drinks is essential. Their flavors are extensive ranging from classics like peach and strawberry to ginger brown sugar and rose cordial. A Yelp check-in will grant you a size upgrade free of charge.

9663 Reseda Blvd. Northridge, CA 91324

4. Vinh Loi Tofu – It’s hot but does that ever really stop you from indulging in some pho? Sometimes sure, but for the other times you want to cave in, Vinh Loi Tofu is an all-vegan Vietnamese restaurant that serves faux meats like chicken and ham that are just as good, you won’t miss the real things.

18625 Sherman Way Ste 101 Reseda, CA 91335

5. Fresh Potato Factory – No meat, just potatoes! Potatoes in paninis, or baked potatoes, fries, even in tacos and burritos. They do have burgers, but their patties are vegetarian. They also highly pride themselves on an extensive list of sauces to slather your potatoes in various states. CSUN students with ID get a 15 percent discount on Mondays.

9420 Reseda Blvd. Northridge, CA 91324

