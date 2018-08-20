A$AP Ferg and DJ Mustard headline Big Show 18

CSUN’s Big Show 18 is scheduled for October this year with a hip-hop heavy lineup featuring A$AP Ferg and DJ Mustard.

Associated Students Productions conducted a survey to ask students which genres of music would like to be seen in this year’s Big Show. Most of the students chose hip-hop as the popular choice.

EDM DJ’s Dillon Francis, Phantoms and Valentino Khan were the major headliners of Big Show 17 last year. The event only sold about $7,000 in ticket sales and did not reach the $8,000 mark.

“We constantly do surveys for all our events and kind of see what students and our audience wants, every year its heavy hip-hop,” said Aguilar. “We just had EDM last year, our ticket sales weren’t as high as what we wanted them to.”

A.S. Productions Graduate Assistant Stacey Aguilar says she is confident tickets sales will increase this year based on their decision with A$AP Ferg and DJ Mustard.

Several students on social media from Twitter to Facebook shared their reactions to this year’s lineup.

Sthefan Magadan, a nursing major, said she was surprised and excited about the announcement made on Twitter. “I’ve seen DJ Mustard live before and can only imagine the energy A$AP Ferg is gonna bring as well,” said Magadan.

A.S. Production’s post on Twitter received a total of 51,000 views with around 500 retweets and 1,000 likes. The post on Facebook had about 2,000 views with about 70 likes.

Karla Mooklar, Cinema and Television Arts major, said she wants to experience the event at CSUN.

“It’s my first time going, I think it’s cool. I’m excited,” said Mooklar

Meridian Pointe Apartments, Rockstar Energy drink and Yachak Organic are the sponsors for Big Show 18. There will be food trucks, interactive art pieces and different activities for students to do.

A local Northridge brand called Collective Lifestyle will be giving out free t-shirts to the first 150 people who check out their booth at the event.

A.S. Production is promoting safety and partying responsibly. They want students to be responsible and smart when engaging with any alcohol or drugs.

A$AP Ferg is from Harlem, New York and is signed to major labels A$AP Worldwide, Polo Ground Music and RCA Records. A$AP Ferg is known for his platinum single “Plain Jane” and “Work” remix. Ferg has worked with several hip-hop artists such as Future, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, G-Eazy and many others.

DJ Mustard was born in South Central, where he began his career in producing and DJing music in rap and R&B. His major debut was in 2010 where he released a mixtape with YG called Real 4Fingaz. Mustard’s biggest hits come from Tyga’s single “Rack City” and certified platinum record “Or Nah” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. DJ Mustard has worked with several known Electronic Dance Music DJ’s like Yellow Claw and DJ Snake.

A.S. are selling ticket prices for $20 for CSUN students and $40 for guests. Each student can bring in two guests for the event. Big Show will be held at the Oviatt Libray lawn from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 6.

Check out Big Show 18 website here and the trailer here.

Students’ audio reactions: