Crime blotter 7/31-8/21

July 31, Tuesday

At the Bookstore Complex, an unknown suspect graffitied the west side sidewalk.

A victim’s bicycle was stolen by an unknown suspect between July 20 to 30 at 18418 Dearborn St.

Four individuals were informed and warned by a CSUN officer about the campus skateboarding policy at 11:29 p.m. near Sierra Hall.

A known suspect assaulted a victim at Parking Lot F9, 12:30 a.m.

August 3, Friday

The suspect was arrested for driving without a license at the intersection of Reseda and Dearborn.

At University Hall, officers arrested a suspect for oral copulation, sexual battery, and rape.

August 4, Saturday

Two suspects were arrested for vandalism and one of the suspects was in possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested a suspect for a suspended license in the intersection of Plummer and Darby.

At the Education Building, a suspect pulled the fire alarm, causing a false alarm.

August 6, Monday

At 6:24 a.m., a suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Nordhoff and Zelzah.

Campus police warned five individuals of the smoking policy at Johnson Auditorium.

August 7, Tuesday

A suspect was arrested for violating a seven-day-stay-away order at 12:26 a.m. in the Education Building.

A suspect was arrested for vandalism at the Fitness Center.

August 8, Wednesday

At the intersection of Plummer and Zelzah, a suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:28 a.m.

August 9, Thursday

An unknown suspect at the University Park Apartment Building used the fire extinguisher, triggering a false alarm.

August 10, Friday

A driver was arrested at 1:09 a.m. for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Zelzah and Lassen.

A known suspect hit a victim in an unprovoked attack and was taken into custody after fleeing police in the intersection of Lindley and Halsted.

Four individuals were warned by campus police about the campus’s skateboarding policy at the Klotz Student Health Center at 6:40 and 7:34 p.m.

A known suspect repeatedly hit a victim on the soccer field.

August 12, Saturday

An unknown suspect or suspects graffitied the stairwell of Parking Structure B3.

The staircase of Reseda Annex was graffitied by an unknown suspect.

An unknown suspect left the intersection of Lindley and Nordhoff after hitting another vehicle.

August 13, Sunday

A suspect used a marker to graffiti the bench near the Bookstore Complex.

At the USU, a suspect pushed an employee when asked to leave.

August 15, Tuesday

A driver was arrested for driving without a license and in possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of Plummer and Zelzah.

August 16, Wednesday

At Chaparral Hall, two individuals were advised of the campus skateboarding policy.

August 17, Thursday

The skateboarding policy was mention to five individuals at Manzanita Hall.

August 19, Saturday

While moving a box, a staff member triggered the fire alarm at Satellite Student Union.

August 20, Monday

Graffiti was found written on the railing in the northeast side of the Parking Structure B3.