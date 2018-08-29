Crime Blotter 8/22-28/18

Thursday, Aug. 23

A known suspect assaulted a victim at 14707 Titus St. around 10 p.m.

Police told an individual about the campus’ skateboarding policy at the Extended University Commons.

A driver was arrested for a suspended license at the intersection of Darby and Prairie

Between Aug. 23 to 24, an unknown suspect stole a victim’s bicycle at University Park Building 14.

Friday, Aug. 24

Campus police reminded two individuals of the campus’ skateboarding policy at the USU.

Between the Aug. 24 to 27, an unknown suspect broke a glass door window at Jerome Richfield.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Police reminded two individuals of the campus’ skateboarding policy at the USU.

A traffic control arm was damaged by an unknown suspect at the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes.

Sunday, Aug. 26

An unknown female suspect assaulted a victim at Redwood Hall.

Monday, Aug. 27

Police saw an individual smoking at Jacaranda Hall and advised him of the campus’ smoking policy.

When an officer saw an individual performing tricks, he was advised of the campus’ skateboarding policy.

At Sierra Hall, a cell phone was stolen when the victim placed her phone on the bench and turned away.