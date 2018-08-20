Pride Center hosts annual Generation Pride

The CSUN Pride Center will be hosting its annual welcome event for new students on Thursday, August 23.

The Pride Center welcomes everyone from the LGBTQ community as well as its allies as part of their mission to reach out to as many CSUN students as possible.

Generation Pride seeks to provide LGBTQ students with resources on campus that they can rely on as a support system. Students and Pride Center employees will be there to serve as guides informing students of their new resources.

The center has been welcoming and comforting CSUN students who are apart of the LGBTQ community since it initially opened in September 2012.

Twenty-three-year-old CSUN student and a member of the LGBTQ community, Kevin Pineda attended the event in the past.

“The first time I went to the Pride Center, I immediately felt like I was welcome and I was around people that I could consider friends,” said Pineda.

Throughout the school year, they host different events including karaoke and movie nights. The Pride center is the place at CSUN to be when you just want to be.

“I honestly love the way that everyone is accepting, and the snacks are always a plus too,” Pineda said about the center.

The Pride Center is known as a place where everyone can be themselves and make new friends. The CSUN Pride Center is open to everyone whether they are part of the LGBTQ community or not.