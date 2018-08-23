USU welcomes students to learn more about CSUN

The University Student Union (USU) invites CSUN students, new and returning, to Matafest 2018 to learn more about their campus and all the services the USU has to offer.

Matafest is a way for students to become more familiarized with the campus, find out about other upcoming USU events and explore the different offices operating through the USU.

“Matafest serves as a welcome back event where students can learn about the resources readily available to them,” said Leanna Merza, student events assistant for the University Student Union. “Our theme this year for Matafest is a luau.”

The Student Recreation Center, Oasis Wellness Center, Pride Center, Veterans Resource Center, Computer Lab, the Games Room and the Multipurpose Event Center will all be tabling the event.

By learning about the different offices and services on campus, Matafest benefits all students, especially new students living away from home, to feel more comfortable and look at CSUN as a second home. What better way to do that then through a festival during the first week?

This year, students can expect a tropical paradise theme featuring free food, music provided by a live DJ, a raffle with exciting prizes and a variety of carnival games to celebrate the start of another school year.

“Matafest will have a live DJ, authentic Hawaiian cuisine, a fishbowl carnival game where students will get a chance to win gift cards, a limbo contest to win a fall parking pass and a school survival kit making station,” Leanna Merza said.

In years past Matafest has been reinvented with a change of theme every year. The themes in the past have included “Camp Matador,” a safari expedition, a road trip theme and the inaugural festival in 2014.

The event will take place at Plaza del Sol, across from the USU building, on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We look forward to interacting with the students and setting the tone for a great semester,” said Merza.

The USU is a non-profit student-centered organization whose main focus is to provide students with the opportunity to reach their fullest potential as a CSUN student and get the most out of their college experience. They can achieve this goal through inclusive activities, employment opportunities, leadership experiences and innovative technologies, facilities, and services.

To learn more about the USU and the services it provides visit the CSUN USU website.