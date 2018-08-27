When and Where 8/27-9/3

MONDAY, August 27

Free Play: At The Games Room

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Place: The Games Room at the University Student Union

Attention all gamers! The USU is celebrating the start of the semester with a free night of gaming. Bring your friends and challenge them on the latest generation of consoles.

TUESDAY, August 28

Sam Smith @ Staples Center

Cost: $35.50 (plus fees)

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Los Angeles Staples Center;

Sam Smith is visiting the legendary Los Angeles Staples Center on Aug 28 & 29. The North American tour called The Thrill Of It All is set to celebrate the release of Smith’s newest album with special guest Beth Ditto.

WEDNESDAY, August 29

End of Summer Fest at Descanso Gardens

Cost: Students are $6, Adults are $9, Seniors are $6, Children above 5 are $4, Children under 5 are free

Time: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Place: Descanso Gardens 1418 Descanso Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Descanso Gardens will be closing up late this Wednesday inviting guests to dance around the gardens to the sounds of live DJ’s. There will be food and drink along with a star-gazing show at sundown.

THURSDAY, August 30

Silverlake Picture Show: “Get Out”

Cost: FREE

Time: 7:45 – 10:45 p.m.

Place: Sunset Triangle Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Enjoy the last of the sweet summer afternoons with a free outdoor movie in Silverlake. Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets, the feature starts at sunset.

FRIDAY, August 31

The L.A. County Fair

Cost: Adult: $20, Child: $12, Senior: $15

Time: Weekends are 10 a.m.- midnight

Place: 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768

The annual Los Angeles County Fair is a staple to Californian culture. Every year people travel to Pomona to eat delicious fried foods, take a spin on a roller coaster and indulge in the many game booths.

SATURDAY, September 1

626 Night Market

Cost: $5 for Adults, Children 3 and under are free

Time: Friday & Saturday & Sunday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Place: 285 W Huntington Dr, 91007 Arcadia

626 The night market is a popular Asian-inspired market with over 250 food vendors and entertainers. There are plenty Instagram-worthy photo-ops to go around!

SUNDAY, September 2

Fiesta Hermosa

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: Hermosa Avenue and Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Fiesta Hermosa is a celebration taking place every Memorial and Labor Day. There’s food vendors, carnival rides, and even a petting zoo.

MONDAY, September 3

Fleet Week Finale

Cost: FREE

Time: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Place: 250 South Harbor Blvd, Suite 100 San Pedro CA, 90731

Los Angeles Fleet Week is a four-day celebration of the US Armed Forces. They will be hosting public ship tours of active Navy and Coast Guard ships all day along with military equipment demonstrations. There will also be live music, food trucks, and even a few parties.