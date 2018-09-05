Crime Blotter 8/29 – 9/4

Aug. 29, Wednesday

A bicycle secured to a bicycle rack was stolen between 1:50 to 4:15 p.m. at Manzanita Hall.

At the intersection of Plummer and Zelzah, CSUN police arrested a suspect for driving without a license at 11:13 p.m.

Aug. 30, Thursday

A suspect gave CSUN police false identification and was doing unlawful skateboarding causing an arrest at Manzanita Hall.

A white marker was used to write graffiti on a bench west of Eucalyptus Hall.

Between Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, an unknown suspect stole a bicycle at University Park Building 7.

At Live Oak Hall, another bicycle was stolen between 11:45 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Aug. 31, Friday

An intoxicated person told police he was assaulted by two unknown suspects possibly at Chaparral Hall.