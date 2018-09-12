Crime Blotter 9/4 – 9/10

Tuesday, Sept. 4

At the Oviatt Library, an unknown suspect deposited counterfeit currency in a donation box between Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

Officers warned an individual at the Bookstore Complex about the skateboarding policy at 7:10 p.m.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., a victim’s vehicle was scratched on the sides and back by an unknown suspect at the second floor of Parking Structure G3.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

A victim’s computer bag was stolen while she had her back turned at Sierra Hall. However, the items were later returned to her.

Caught on footage, the front bumper of the victim’s vehicle was scratched on the fifth floor of Parking Structure G3 at 9:11 a.m. Police are still looking into the possible suspects.

At Juniper Hall, yellow paint was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti on a first-floor sign.

Three students were found with open containers of alcohol in a vehicle on the second level of Parking Structure G3 at 10:23 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6

A suspect was arrested for driving without a license by a campus police officer at the intersection of Lindley and Parthenia.

At the intersection of Zelzah and Lassen, campus police arrested a driver for driving without a license.

Between 10:45 a.m. and 1:35 p.m., an unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle at Parking Lot B6 and drove off without leaving a note.

Three individuals were reminded of the campus’s smoking policy by campus police at Parking Lot E5.

Friday, Sept. 7

At the tenth building of University Park, a suspect was arrested for receiving known stolen property in addition to having possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 6:37 a.m.

At Jacaranda Hall, two individuals were advised of the campus smoking policy at 10:15 a.m.

Between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., a suspect stole a bicycle left unsecured at a bicycle rack on the west side of Redwood Hall.

Saturday, Sept. 8

A suspect hit a traffic gate arm at the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes.

It was reported on Feb. 24 that a mandated reporter received information claiming a victim was sexually assaulted as a juvenile.