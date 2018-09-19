Games to watch

Men’s soccer

The men’s team will play one more road game before heading home for the final non-conference game of the season. CSUN will face the Loyola Marymount Lions Thursday, Sept. 20. at 7 p.m. The Lions (1-6) find themselves on a six-game losing streak with only three goals scored through the rough stretch. San Diego (3-3-2) will then travel to Northridge on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. The Matadors are coming off consecutive wins over ranked opponents. The team is now hot on their second three-game win streak of the season. Underclassmen Wolfgang Prentice and Daniel Trejo have been on fire with a combined four goals and an assist between the two in last weekend alone. Goalkeeper Henrik Regitnig has also been standing tall in the net only allowing only one goal to each of the last three opponents. The team is undefeated when Regitnig allows no more than a goal.

Women’s volleyball

The first Big West weekend is upon the Matadors as Long Beach (9-5) visits the Matadome. Long Beach has won six of their last seven games. The Matadors have played very well at home though where they stand 2-1 with two sweeps. Long Beach could prove to be the toughest opponent to come into the Matadome so far this season. Usual suspects Aeryn Owens and Lexi McLeod led CSUN to their first Big West win of the season to combine for 24 kills over Fullerton. Middle blockers Morgan Salone and Brianna Johnson got a lot of touches as well in the win, as the two racked up 11 kills. Long Beach also comes in fresh off a Big West sweep over UC Riverside. The two are set to play Saturday Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.