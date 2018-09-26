Games to watch 9/26-10/2

Women’s Volleyball

Though CSUN dropped their Big West matchup against Long Beach State, the Matadors look to improve to 1-2 in conference play on the road against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Friday Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Aeryn Owens continues to rack up the kills, and head coach Jeff Stork likes the recent energy from the team. The Friday matchup against the red-hot Cal Poly Mustangs should be a good test for the Matador’s grit and grind. Cal Poly is looking to continue their impressive win streak which currently sits at 12 wins.

Women’s Soccer

The team will begin Big West play after a 2-0 shutout of Bakersfield last week. After a week off to train and rest, the team will travel to face Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Friday Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CSUN has been fearless on the road. Their eight-game unbeaten streak on the road has helped them to a 4-0-1 record in enemy territory this season. With plenty of overtime experience and minimal shots getting past goalkeeper Amanda Delgado, the Matadors are preparing to tame the winless Mustangs.

Cross Country

Michael Merchan of the men’s team was named Co-Big West Athlete of the Week in cross country. The senior looks to pace his team at the Capitol XC Challenge in Sacramento this weekend. The women’s team will look to bounce back this weekend. The team is led by Katie Alvarenga, who has finished first for the Matadors in the last two races.