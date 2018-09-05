Games to watch 9/5-9/11

Women’s Soccer

The team traveled to Flagstaff, Arizona over the weekend for a date with Army, but came home with the same (1-2-1) record they left with due to the match being canceled after a two-hour lighting delay. The Matadors out-shot the Black Knights eight to four. Marissa Favela and Madison Mackenzie each shot a pair. CSUN has two big opportunities to make up for the canceled match. First, the Matadors will play Pacific (2-4) Friday at 7 p.m. in Stockton, CA. The Tigers are fresh off a 0-5 beating from Hawaii. Then the team will stay up north for a game against Sacramento State (0-4-1) Sunday at 12 p.m. The action can be seen live on watchstadium.com.

Men’s Soccer

Following a 6-1 blowout of Utah Valley on Sunday featuring a hat trick by sophomore Daniel Trejo, the Matadors (3-1-0) will take their three-game hot streak to Seattle for a game at the University of Washington at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. The No. 23 Huskies (2-1-0) remain ranked following an overtime loss against No. 6 Denver. Washington’s three victories have all come out as clean sheets and the team is yet to allow goal at home. With a combined 21 points on the season, Khalid Hunter, Daniel Trejo and Wolfgang Prentice will look to keep Washington’s goalkeeper on edge to prevent CSUN from becoming another shutout on the Huskie’s schedule. This important matchup can be watched live on pac-12.com.

Women’s Volleyball

The Matadors (2-4) came up short in the CSUN-Pepperdine Challenge. Outside hitter Aeryn Owens had a match-high 16 kills in the finale against the Waves to go along with Middle blocker Morgan Salome’s seven kills. The team hit .196 in the final match, almost two hundred percent less than Pepperdine. With low hitting numbers, the Matadors will look to focus on efficiency moving forward. The team looks to bounce back in the upcoming the Lumberjack Classic in Flagstaff, Ariz. Action kicks off Friday Sep. 7 with CSUN facing No. 8 Florida at 10:30 a.m. followed by an evening game with Southern Illinois at 5 p.m. before finishing the weekend with a game against the hosting school, Northern Arizona, Sep 8. at 12 p.m. to cap off the tournament.