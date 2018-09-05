Matadors of the week

Daniel Trejo

Sophomore, Soccer

Daniel Trejo had a slow start to his second campaign in a Matador jersey. However after three games, the striker exploded Sunday, netting his first three goals of the season, as CSUN pummeled Utah Valley 6-1. Trejo registered the first hat trick in three seasons and it only took him 12 minutes. For that, the sophomore was rewarded Big West Player of the Week along with goalie Henrik Regitnig who received Big West Defensive Player of the Week.

Aeryn Owens

Senior, Volleyball

Over the weekend, women’s volleyball opened up the Matadome for home play. Outside hitter Aery Owens racked up 49 kills. The Captain led her team to a victory hitting above .300 twice this weekend. In Owens’ sole game hitting poorly, she came through on other ends tallying 18 digs and an ace. Owens began the season in eleventh place all-time in kills but now currently sits in eighth. The Matador legend should move up on the list this weekend with the fourth through eighth slots being so tightly bunched.