Netflix originals to binge

The year 2013 marked the first original series by Netflix with “House of Cards,” starring Kevin Spacey, a series that spawned a devoted fanbase. This was the first time viewers could binge all the episodes of a particular season, made available instantly, upon their release.

Seeing the popularity of having executive content for their streaming service, Netflix committed to making 50 percent of its library original, at a Goldman Sachs conference in 2016, according to a report from Variety.

For our list, we only included shows that have been renewed for a future season and are aired solely on the streaming platform. We excluded shows like “Arrested Development” and “Black Mirror,” despite them being critically acclaimed.

Due to a large number of original programming distributed by Netflix, we have broken recommendations into four categories — animation, comedy, drama and superhero programming — listing what viewers find the most compelling to binge for each.

1. Animation: “BoJack Horseman”

Runner-ups: “F is for Family” and “Big Mouth”

Though the series premiered to lukewarm reviews, this offbeat satire united critics in praise from season two onward. It follows the misadventures of a former nineties television star, on a show that strangely resembles “Full House” as he navigates Hollywood shenanigans, bringing him to the realization that he may not be as famous he thinks he is. Oh, and he’s a horse that acts like a human.

2. Comedy: “The End of the F**king World”

Runner-ups: “American Vandal,” “Master of None,” “Grace and Frankie,” “G.L.O.W.,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Orange Is The New Black,” “Atypical” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

The sensationalized title alone brings the audience to wonder what the series is actually about. This British dark comedy, based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, explores what it means to be a teenager who aspires to be a mass murder. He gets a new girlfriend, Alyssa, who he makes his first target.

3. Drama: “Riverdale”

Runner-ups: “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “13 Reasons Why”

This dark teen drama, based on the long-running “Archie” comic book franchise, centers on a small-town murder mystery. Small towns, at least in this series, are chock-full of secrets beyond the façade of ordinary life. Although some viewers will be put off by the artistic license the show takes, it is worth a shot even if you are only mildly curious.

4. Superhero: “Daredevil”

Runner-ups: “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher”

In this much deserved take on a beloved series, a blind superhero who owns a law office with two of his partners fights a world of crime in the seedy underbelly of New York City. The show deals with the limitations of being blind coupled with what it means to be good.