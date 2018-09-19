The Pride Center will host a panel discussion open to anyone and everyone!

The Pride Center invites and welcomes all LGBTQ+, allied students, faculty and staff to attend “Beyond the Binary” on Sept. 24 from 4:30-6:45 p.m., to honor the fluidity of sexuality. This celebration is open to anyone who wants to hear about experiences pertaining to growth and overcoming the social issues attached to LGBTQ+ issues.

This event will feature a special guest, psychotherapist and clinical psychology doctoral student Jami Kerr, in addition to an entire table of individuals who are eager to share their personal ups and downs in the community.

Kerr will be the keynote speaker of the event, sharing her experience as a psychotherapist and clinical psychology doctoral student.

“This year, Jami Kerr’s message on social justice is going to make (this event) special,” Sarina Loeb, Pride Center manager, said.

Every year, the event garners a lot of positive attention from students and faculty. “‘Beyond the Binary’ is one of our most compelling events each year for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community,” said Loeb.

Kerr is dedicated to educating service providers and community members about LGBTQ+ issues, most specifically the experiences and challenges of bisexual individuals.

As a speaker on social justice, Kerr envisions the end of the stigma and discrimination of bisexuality through education, advocacy and visibility.

The event will take place in the Pasadena Room located on the second floor of the East Conference Center in the University Student Union, directly across from the Student Recreation Center’s main entrance.

Light refreshments and snacks will be served at the event, another awesome reason to attend.

Admission is free so bring friends and family along too!