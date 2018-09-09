What to expect at Matador Nights

Students are invited to take time off from their stressful school schedules and attend CSUN’s biggest party of the semester at the fall 2018 Matador Nights, hosted by the USU, on Sept. 14.

Attendees can expect live entertainment, courtesy of the LA Leakers and the Deux Twins, a photo booth, funky art installations and free food. Students can also challenge their friends to a game of laser tag and get a birds-eye view of the valley on the Ferris wheel.

“The exhibits this year will consist of a laser tag arcade, calligraphy artist, glow in the dark airbrush artist, Walter — the art car — and a Ferris wheel,” said Freddie Martin, event lead for Matador Nights. “We will not have carnival games this semester, instead I have decided to bring in a new attraction which is Walter, the art car.”

Last semester, the theme of the night was Hollywood and also featured the LA Leakers, DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible, as well as interactive museum exhibits and carnival games.

Matador Nights is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. and end on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 a.m.

Tickets are available at the USU Sol Center front desk or at the A.S. Ticket Office.

“Typically the most popular attractions at Matador Nights are our DJs, which … will be the LA Leakers and the Deux Twins,” said Martin. “This year we were really focused on amping up the stage area by taking the production to another level.”

The event is free to all CSUN students with a valid CSUN ID and a ticket, however no guests are permitted. Early arrival is suggested, as the USU may reach full capacity before everyone who got a ticket has arrived.

Volunteer opportunities are still available for students who wish to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on a successful event on campus. It is also a great opportunity to meet new friends and receive a free T-shirt.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, visit the USU website.