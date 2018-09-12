When and where 9/12 – 9/21

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Northridge Farmers Market and Family Festival

Cost: FREE

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Place: Northridge Fashion Center

Every Wednesday evening this farmers market is open for a fun time with family and fresh finds. Located in the front of Macy’s and California Pizza Kitchen, the market/festival provides delicious food and live entertainment. Some weeks, they even have petting zoos and face paint for children.

Thursday, Sept. 13

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Bridesmaids

Cost: $29

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Rockwell Table and Stage

“The Unauthorized Musical Parody Of” will take “Bridesmaids” this Thursday evening. If you’ve seen the movie, you can be sure you haven’t seen it like this. This show includes adult content, themes and language. Ages 17 and up are recommended.

Friday, Sept. 14

Roaring Nights @ the LA Zoo

Cost: $21 general admission, $16 for members

Time: 6-10:30 p.m.

Place: LA Zoo

Enjoy live music, food trucks, animal encounters, silent disco and an optical illusion gallery at this year’s Roaring Nights at the LA Zoo! This is a perfect opportunity to party in an unlikely location.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Free Class @ CSUN: How to Build a Custom Composter

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – Noon

Place: Sent upon email request

Master Gardener Emi Carvell will be sharing her tips and tricks for building custom compost bins using inexpensive, reused, and re-purposed materials. During her demo, she will also share her knowledge on the benefits of compost. Email botanicgarden@csun.edu to request a space in the class. Include your first and last name, and the number of seats you are requesting.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Fiesta Patrias



Cost: $25

Time: Noon-10 p.m.

Place: Santa Ana Civic Stadium

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the city of Santa Ana. There will be carnival celebrations and live performances along with traditional Mexican food and vendors. The Annual El Grito Ceremony will be on Saturday evening and the Fiestas Patrias Parade on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Gin Blossoms @ The Troubadour

Cost: $32 (plus fees)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Troubadour

Gin Blossoms is an American rock band from the late 1980s. They made it big with the hit “Hey Jealousy” which has been featured in countless movies and TV shows like “One Tree Hill.”

Tuesday, Sept. 18

The Neighbourhood @ The Greek Theatre

Cost: $29.50 (plus fees)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Greek Theatre

The Neighbourhood is an alternative band, who in the past six months, have put out two EPs. Their most recent sound can be categorized as urban pop with a mix of electro-rock and just a dash of ’80s disco.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Summer Sunset Cruise

Cost: $52

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Place: Fisherman’s Village Marina, 13755 Fiji Way

Enjoy the beautiful views of the marina aboard a Hornblower yacht. The two-hour cocktail cruise will have complimentary light appetizers and a full cash bar. You can sit in the comfort of the yacht or enjoy the scenery on the outdoor decks.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Knott’s Scary Farm Day One

Cost: $42

Time: Evening Event

Place: Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Scary Farm will host dozens of attractions that include mazes, shows, scare zones and rides, not to mention the monsters roaming the park. This event is for ages 13 and up. It will be open from Thursday to Sunday (except Sept. 23), and also on Oct. 24 and 31.