When and Where 9/19 – 9/27

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Sofar Los Angeles

Cost: FREE

Time: 8:15-8:30 p.m.

Place: A secret location in DTLA (will be released to those who RSVP on their website: https://www.sofarsounds.com/cities/la/events/20132)

This event is for artists and those inspired by art. It will host amazing artists in intimate spaces, performing on stripped-back sets. If you’re looking for an adventure, you’re going to love this event!

Thursday, Sept. 20

Third Thursdays on Brand Ave. in Glendale

Cost: FREE

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Place: Downtown Glendale

Come and enjoy Third Thursdays on Brand Avenue, a colorful event featuring music, drinks, food and more. It will be across from the Americana in Glendale, outside of the Museum of Neon Art.

Friday, Sept. 21

Oktoberfest

Cost: $10 for 16 years and up, Kids FREE

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: The Phoenix Club @ 1340 S. Sanderson Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Oktoberfest will have delicious German food, German beer on tap, polkas and endless more opportunities to get your party on with others who share an admiration for German culture. Bring your friends and family for a guaranteed delicious Friday night.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Free Museum Day

Cost: FREE

Time: Varies

Place: Varies

Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country will be granting free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, Sept. 22, for two people. You can get your free tickets at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search/?q=&around_zip=90015

Sunday, Sept. 23

Jay-Z and Beyoncé @ The Staples Center

Cost: $49.50 (plus fees)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Staples Center

The “On the Run II Tour” will be hitting Los Angeles this Sunday. If you love the Queen B you can still catch tickets to the show and enjoy Jay-Z and Beyoncé with Chloe X Halle and DJ Khaled.

Monday, Sept. 24

Florence and the Machine @ The Hollywood Bowl

Cost: $37 (plus fees)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Hollywood Bowl

The “High as the Hope Tour” is set to be at the beautiful Hollywood Bowl this September. Enjoy the amazing melodies of this indie rock band and the gorgeous scenery of the Bowl this Monday evening.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Dodgers vs. Padres

Cost: $32.50 (plus fees)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Place: Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in the second game of their three-game series. Enjoy a nice LA night out with an ice cold beer and a Dodger Dog.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Los Angeles Film Festival

Cost: $16 – $20

Time: Depending on film times, check the schedule on https://www.filmindependent.org/la-film-festival/

Place: Arclight Hollywood, 6360 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

The LA Film Festival showcases compelling independent films, series and episodic work from emerging storytellers, alongside filmmaker-driven studio titles. For film lovers anywhere, this event is a must-see attraction.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Opening Day @ Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor

Cost: $29

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA

The Queen Mary will open its (allegedly) haunted doors for the terrifying Halloween event “Dark Harbor.” Named one of the top 10 most haunted places on earth by Time magazine, this event will bring the darkest tales to life.