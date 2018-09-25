When and Where 9/26 – 10/4

Wednesday, Sept. 26

CSUN Art Exhibition: Art History in a Trumpcentric Era

Cost: FREE

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Place: CSUN West Gallery

Support CSUN art and artists by attending Ada Saei’s exhibit. This exhibit will display political cartoon-like art, providing a satirical critique on social and political issues. Her work connects her passion of painting and art history with political art.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Awareness Film Festival Opening Night

Cost: $14

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Place: LA Live Regal

Movie screenings and evening parties are all the rage for the opening night of Awareness Film Festival. The festival is hosted by Heal One World, a non-profit charity organization. It promises to inform and inspire audiences through an array of films on ecological, political, health/well-being and spiritual topics.

Friday, Sept. 28

LA Kings play @ the Staples Center

Cost: $80 plus fees

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Staples Center

Enjoy a preseason hockey game between the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights in Downtown LA’s Staples Center.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Opening Day at LA’s Haunted Hayride

Cost: $30.99

Time: Weekdays are 7 – 10:30 p.m. Weekends are 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Place: Griffith Park (Old Zoo) 4730 Crystal Springs Ave., Los Angeles

The Haunted Hayride invites people from all over the world to enjoy the multiple scare zones in the middle of Griffith Park. They host four different attractions including Purgatory, House of Shadows, Trick or Treat and the main one being the Haunted Hayride.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Abbot Kinney Festival

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: Abbot Kinney Boulevard. between Venice Boulevard and Main Street in Venice

On the last Sunday of every September, Venice is home to the Abbot Kinney Festival which hosts over 350 vendors and food trucks along with kids rides and a lot more. Bring friends and family along to enjoy this event.

Monday, Oct . 1

Tina’s Pumpkin Patch

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Place: 4827 Sepulveda Blvd, Sherman Oaks

The only way to do the first day of October correctly is to go to a pumpkin patch, no doubt about it. The patch is decorated with spooky treats and they even have a petting zoo for kids! They also take reservations for an entire party or field trip.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Walker Hayes @ The Troubadour

Cost: $20

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Troubadour

Walker Hayes is a breakout country singer who is on tour for his debut album. His single “You Broke Up With Me” is on the top 10 and climbing. If you love country music definitely come and listen to Hayes in the comfy atmosphere of The Troubadour.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Screening of 1989’s “Batman” at the Rooftop Cinema Club

Cost: $18

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 6121 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Enjoy a screening of the classic 1989 film, “Batman.” This event is 18+ and promises a wide range of street food and cocktails at 6:30 p.m. before the film starts. Enjoy the film while you overlook the LA sunset.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Opening Day at Shriekfest

Cost: $10

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Raleigh Studios – 5300 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Shriekfest is celebrating 18 years in Los Angeles this October. This year’s festival includes parties and many, many scary screenings! You can find the film schedule and dates on www.shriekfest.com