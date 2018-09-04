When and where 9/5 – 9/13

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Twilight on the Pier

Cost: FREE

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Place: Santa Monica Pier

This outdoor music festival starts on Sept. 5 and ends Oct. 13. This event is pier-wide meaning the festival will be complete with immersive art, food offerings, a beer, spirits garden and plenty of games. There will be a lineup of live music every night.

Thursday, Sept. 6

BTS @ Staples Center

Cost: $60 plus fees

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Staples Center

BTS’s world tour, titled “Love Yourself,” will be at the Staples Center for three nights. Come and join the madness with an all-day event “fan experience” with exclusive merchandise being sold.

Friday, Sept. 7

Games Room: Laugh Your Class Off

Cost: FREE

Time: 8 – 10 p.m.

Place: Games Room USU

CSUN’s University Student Union promises big laughs and a night of fun memories. Bring your friends and enjoy free food, live music and never-ending jokes from professional comedians.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Movie: “Scream”

Cost: $16 at the door

Time: doors open at 6:15 p.m., movie starts at 8:15 p.m.

Place: Hollywood Forever Cemetary

Ring in the spooky season with a screening of the 1996 movie “Scream.” Bring your friends and family to enjoy a night of entertainment with a live DJ set before the movie.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Long Beach Comic Con

Cost: $50 plus $3.54 fee

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Place: Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center

Long Beach Comic Con is an annual celebration held at the Long Beach Convention Center each fall. Lovers of comic books and pop culture can come to showcase their appreciation for the amazing works of talented writers, artists, illustrators and creators of all types of popular culture.

Monday, Sept. 10

Monday Night Football at the USU’s Pub Sports Grill

Cost: FREE

Time: Jets at Lions, 4:10 p.m. ; Rams at Raiders, 7:20 p.m.

Place: The USU’s Pub Sports Grill

Get your team together for the Pubs Sports Grill’s Monday Night Football game. Enjoy Pub food and enter the free halftime raffles to win some team merchandise in each game’s matchup. The games will be displayed on the big screens for you and your friends to watch!

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Leon Bridges at The Greek Theatre

Cost: $46.50 plus fees

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Place: Greek Theatre

The smooth sounds of Leon Bridges will grace the Greek Theatre this September. Leon Bridges will be celebrating the release of his second studio album “Good Thing.”

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Art Battle LA

Cost: $15- $20

Time: 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Place: Exchange LA

618 South Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

The Art Battle is a celebratory event for creatives and artists in Los Angeles. It is a live painting tournament and a showcasing of LA art. Every person who attends gets to vote which artist’s work is the best to determine the winner of the night.

Thursday, Sept. 13

“Pulp Fiction” at The Wiltern

Cost: $10-$15

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Wiltern



Movie Night at the legendary Wiltern Theatre is proud to present Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” Along with the opportunity to see the classic film on the big screen, guests will also have chances at photo ops, a costume contest and a lot more! The movie starts at 8:15 p.m.