Campus Fashion Weekly

Culture ClashCampus Fashion WeeklyBy Trevor Sena - Oct 10, 2018 A collage of the students featured in this week's photo series. Photo credit: Trevor Sena Kristin Montante, a senior graphic design major at CSUN, posing outside of Arbor Grill on campus on October 3. Montante takes inspiration from the 90s and Japanese fashion. Photo credit: Trevor Sena Andrew Castro, a junior marketing major at CSUN, posing near the Oviatt Lawn. Castro is intrigued by a mix of 90s fashion and modern streetwear. Photo credit: Trevor Sena Zoë Hohsfield, a freshman graphic design major, posing outside of the Art and Design Center on campus on October 1. She is influenced by Tyler the Creator and old commercials, specifically from Target. You can find Zoë on Instagram at @babybluehat. Photo credit: Trevor Sena