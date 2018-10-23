Crime Blotter 10/16 – 10/22

Tuesday, Oct. 16

A victim received a threatening text message from a known suspect in the morning.

A fire alarm was falsely activated at Juniper Hall at 11:09 p.m.

A hit-and-run occurred when an unknown suspect hit a fence at Parking Lot F4.

A suspect was arrested for battery of a non-cohabit spouse at University Parking Building 13.

It was reported that on Oct. 6, the traffic gate arm was hit and dislodged by an unknown male suspect at the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes.

On Oct. 15 between midnight and 5:15 p.m., a secured bicycle was stolen from the racks on the west side of Bookstein Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

On the southwest wall of Citrus Hall, an unknown suspect used a red wax marker to write graffiti.

On the fifth floor of Parking Structure B3, a hit-and-run occurred between noon and 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Fraudulent emails were sent to two staff members in an attempt to gain information about purchased gift cards.

It was reported four times that at the Student Recreation Center there had been four wallets stolen that were secured in each of the victims’ lockers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On the south side of Nordhoff Hall, a secured bicycle was stolen.

It was reported that between Oct. 8 and 18, unknown suspects damaged 22 chairs from three classrooms in Bayramian Hall.

Saturday, Oct. 20

A fire extinguisher was stolen and its case damaged by an unknown suspect on the first floor of Parking Structure G3 between midnight and 1:05 a.m.