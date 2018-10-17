Crime Blotter 10/9 – 10/16

Tuesday, Oct. 9

A hit-and-run occurred when an unknown suspect hit a vehicle while she was turning into Parking Lot G4 at 9:20 a.m.

It was reported that between Sept. 18 and Oct. 6, a scantron grading machine was stolen from the common area of the Health and Human Development Department.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

It was reported that between Sept. 28 and 30, a secured bicycle was stolen outside University Park Building 16.

Thursday, Oct. 11

A suspect was arrested at Parking Lot F9 for battery of a non-cohabit spouse.

At the Bookstore Complex, CSUN officers arrested a suspect for battery at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

It was reported that on Oct. 11, a microscope was stolen from a classroom in Eucalyptus Hall.

A secured bicycle was stolen from the west side of Bookstein Hall between 1:30 and 6 p.m.

Two fire alarms were falsely pulled at Jacaranda Hall at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

It was reported that on Oct. 11, a secured bicycle was stolen from the south side of Jacaranda Hall.

Monday, Oct. 15

It was reported that between Oct. 10 and 11, at University Park Building 19, a bicycle was stolen by an unknown suspect.

It was reported that between 9:30 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 11, a secured bicycle was stolen from the east side of Cypress Hall.

The fence on the northeast side of Parking Structure G3’s bicycle compound was cut and pulled out of position.

Between Oct. 8 and 12, it was reported that an unknown suspect stole a parking pass.

A bicycle was stolen from the bicycle compound at Parking Structure G3 between Oct. 12 and 15.

An unknown male suspect stole a bicycle on the south side of the Student Health Center.