Crime Blotter 9/18 – 9/28

Tuesday, Sept. 18

It was reported that on Sept. 17, a parked vehicle was hit by an unknown suspect who didn’t leave their information at the second floor of Parking Structure B3 between 2 to 5 p.m.

A victim had their electric scooter stolen from the bicycle rack at Live Oak Hall between 12:20 to 1:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

A juvenile was arrested by CSUN officers for possession of alcohol at the rooftop of Sierra Hall at 6:57 p.m.

At Sagebrush Hall an unknown suspect used a black marker to graffiti the first floor men’s restroom’s stall divider.

A victim was pushed by a known suspect at Live Oak Hall.

A suspect was arrested at the second level of Parking Structure B3 for the misuse of a disabled placard.

The window of a victim’s vehicle was smashed and their CSUN issued laptop stolen at 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood.

Thursday, Sept. 20

A laptop was stolen from an unattended backpack left on a bench at Santa Susana Hall.

An unknown suspect uttered a racial slur and took off after grabbing a key card on a lanyard from a student’s pocket at the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes.

A bicycle was stolen at University Park Mercado.

Credit cards were opened using a victim’s information at Yarmouth Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 21

It was reported that between Thursday and Friday a victim’s bicycle was stolen at University Park Mercado.

A victim’s parked vehicle was hit by an unknown suspect who then left Parking Lot B1 without leaving their information between 3 to 9 p.m.

It was reported that either on Wednesday or Thursday an unknown suspect was unsuccessful in removing the U-Lock on a bicycle on a rack between 3 p.m. to 10:50 a.m. at University Park Mercado.

It was reported that on Sept. 20 a hit-and-run occurred at Parking Lot B1 between 3 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23

It was reported that on Sept. 21 a vehicle starter was stolen from under a vehicle between 3:30 to 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of Parking Structure G9.

Monday, Sept. 24

Police received a report that on Sept. 23 state-issued keys were stolen from a victim’s vehicle after an unknown suspect broke into their vehicle in San Diego.

Between October and November 2017, it was reported that a victim’s skateboard was stolen after leaving it unattended in a classroom at Jacaranda Hall.

At the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes, an unknown suspect hit a traffic gate arm, causing it to dislodge.

A bicycle was stolen from the southwest side of Chaparral Hall between 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

It was reported that on Thursday an unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle and left Parking Lot F9.

An unknown suspect gestured twice to a victim that he was going to punch him after approaching him. The suspect proceeded to grab the victim’s hand and pull him in to get a hug. Suspect claims that it was for a video.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Threatening statements were made by a suspect to a victim at Plummer Street and has continually called her.