Crime Blotter 9/29 – 10/8

Saturday, Sept. 29
Officers advised two individuals about the campus skateboarding policy at the USU.
A male was driving his motorcycle recklessly then fled the intersection of Sierra Walk and Lindley at 6:25 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 1
It was reported that on Sept. 6, a sexual assault occurred at University Park around midnight.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
The rear driver’s side fender trim was stolen from a victim’s vehicle by an unknown suspect at Parking Lot B6.
A hit-and-run occurred to a parked vehicle at Parking Structure G3 on the first floor.
At the Sierra Center, it was reported that on Sept. 30, a bicycle was stolen where it was left unsecured in the loading dock area between 4 to 10:45 p.m.
Four individuals were reminded of the campus skateboarding policy at Arbor Grill.
It was reported that an unknown suspect stole a hubcap from a vehicle at Parking Structure G3 on the second floor on Sept. 13 between 3 to 6:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
It was reported that on Oct. 1 a cell phone was stolen by an unknown suspect when the phone was next to the victim at University Park Building 1.
Thursday, Oct. 4
A 28.5-gram bag of marijuana was found when an employee found property that was unattended outside Manzanita Hall at 7:40 a.m.
It was reported that on Oct. 3 an unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle at Parking Structure G3 before leaving without providing any information between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A victim’s unattended cellphone was stolen in the Oviatt Library restroom.
Friday, Oct. 5
At the north side of University Park Building 12, a secured bicycle was stolen overnight.
Between Oct 4. to Oct. 5, a microscope was stolen from a classroom in Eucalyptus Hall.
A hit-and-run occurred to a parked vehicle at Parking Lot F9 between 4 to 6 p.m.
A secured bicycle was stolen from the east side of the USU between 5:50 to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6
CSUN officers arrested a suspect for possession of drugs and a stolen bicycle at the Arbor Grill.
It was reported that between 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, an unknown suspect entered an open garage at Plummer Street and searched through paperwork in two vehicles; nothing was stolen, however.
At Big Show, CSUN officers arrested a suspect who was causing a disturbance and was also attempting to get on stage. The suspect was then later arrested once more for trying to reenter without a ticket.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Black spray paint was used by an unknown suspect to graffiti the east side wall of Parking Structure B5’s fourth floor.
A note was left by two known suspects stating that they put laxatives in a victim’s beverages.
A secured bicycle was stolen outside Chaparral Hall.
Monday, Oct. 8
It was reported that on Oct. 3, at the Student Recreation Center Field, wireless headphones were stolen between 8:15 to 10:56 a.m