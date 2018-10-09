Crime Blotter 9/29 – 10/8

Saturday, Sept. 29

Officers advised two individuals about the campus skateboarding policy at the USU.

A male was driving his motorcycle recklessly then fled the intersection of Sierra Walk and Lindley at 6:25 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1

It was reported that on Sept. 6, a sexual assault occurred at University Park around midnight.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

The rear driver’s side fender trim was stolen from a victim’s vehicle by an unknown suspect at Parking Lot B6.

A hit-and-run occurred to a parked vehicle at Parking Structure G3 on the first floor.

At the Sierra Center, it was reported that on Sept. 30, a bicycle was stolen where it was left unsecured in the loading dock area between 4 to 10:45 p.m.

Four individuals were reminded of the campus skateboarding policy at Arbor Grill.

It was reported that an unknown suspect stole a hubcap from a vehicle at Parking Structure G3 on the second floor on Sept. 13 between 3 to 6:20 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

It was reported that on Oct. 1 a cell phone was stolen by an unknown suspect when the phone was next to the victim at University Park Building 1.

Thursday, Oct. 4

A 28.5-gram bag of marijuana was found when an employee found property that was unattended outside Manzanita Hall at 7:40 a.m.

It was reported that on Oct. 3 an unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle at Parking Structure G3 before leaving without providing any information between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A victim’s unattended cellphone was stolen in the Oviatt Library restroom.

Friday, Oct. 5

At the north side of University Park Building 12, a secured bicycle was stolen overnight.

Between Oct 4. to Oct. 5, a microscope was stolen from a classroom in Eucalyptus Hall.

A hit-and-run occurred to a parked vehicle at Parking Lot F9 between 4 to 6 p.m.

A secured bicycle was stolen from the east side of the USU between 5:50 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

CSUN officers arrested a suspect for possession of drugs and a stolen bicycle at the Arbor Grill.

It was reported that between 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, an unknown suspect entered an open garage at Plummer Street and searched through paperwork in two vehicles; nothing was stolen, however.

At Big Show, CSUN officers arrested a suspect who was causing a disturbance and was also attempting to get on stage. The suspect was then later arrested once more for trying to reenter without a ticket.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Black spray paint was used by an unknown suspect to graffiti the east side wall of Parking Structure B5’s fourth floor.

A note was left by two known suspects stating that they put laxatives in a victim’s beverages.

A secured bicycle was stolen outside Chaparral Hall.

Monday, Oct. 8

It was reported that on Oct. 3, at the Student Recreation Center Field, wireless headphones were stolen between 8:15 to 10:56 a.m