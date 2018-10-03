CSUN alumna held solo art show last week

By
Hanna Von Matern
-
Ada Saei's piece, "The Rape of America", is made from oil on cardboard, linnen, gold-leaf and mixed media in her exhibition at CSUN Art galleries on Sept. 26, 2018. Photo credit: Hanna Von Matern
Art-9494.jpg
Ada Saei's exhibition "Art History in a Trumpcentric Era OR TRUMPHESIS OF NOSTRADUMBASS," shows Saei's sculptural-paintings where she uses visual humor with her political cartoons. The exhibition, located inside CSUN Art Galleries, was held from Sept. 15 to 26. Photo credit: Hanna Von Matern
Art-9506.jpg
Ada Saei's piece, "The Rape of America", is made from oil on cardboard, linnen, gold-leaf and mixed media in her exhibition at CSUN Art galleries on Sept. 26, 2018. Photo credit: Hanna Von Matern
Art-9514.jpg
Close up of Saei's "The Trumputinis wedding", oil on cardboard linen and mixed media. Photo credit: Hanna Von Matern
Art-9516.jpg
"Art Through the Ages" by Men O. Pause is incorporated in Saei's exhibition. Photo credit: Hanna Von Matern
Art-9520.jpg
Ada Saei's "Trump eating a dreamer" made with oil on cardboard linen and mixed media. Photo credit: Hanna Von Matern
Art-9525.jpg
"A Manual on Building a Right Wingwall" made with of acrylic on cardboard. Saei has a Masters in Art Education. Photo credit: Hanna Von Matern

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR