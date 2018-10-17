    CSUN’s last race towards Big West Championship

    By
    Blake Berry
    -
    Coach Lawrence Johnson cheers on Michael Merchan, before taking 3rd place with a time of 24:33.3 (a 4:56.4 mile pace) at UC Riversides Highlander Classic Invitational on Saturday, October 13th. Photo credit: Blake Berry

    On a rainy Saturday morning, the CSUN men’s cross country team attended the Highlander Classic Invitational hosted by UC Riverside where they placed 10th in the 8km race. The team was led by the senior from Puerto Rico, Michael Merchan, who finished third overall in the race with a time of 24:33.3 and a pace of 4:56.4 a mile. Other notable Matador men performances include Kristian Oatman finishing 60th, Julian Silva placing 64th, David Hidalgo finishing 75th and Mario Ramirez finishing 84th. This invitational was the last race before the the Big West Championships, which is being held on Oct. 27 in Brea, California.

    UCR M&W Highlander Classic Cross Country Invitational
    Michael Merchan starting at the top of the pack on Saturday, October 13th at UC Riverside's cross country invitational. Photo credit: Blake Berry

    UCR M&W Highlander Classic
    Michael Merchan, finishing up his last lap before taking 3rd place with a time of 24:33.3 (a 4:56.4 mile pace) at UC Riversides Highlander Classic Invitational. Photo credit: Blake Berry
    Kristian and Julian.jpeg
    Kristian Outman and Julian Silva staying together, helping CSUN reach 10th place overall. Photo credit: Blake Berry

    UCR M&W Highlander Classic Cross Country Invitational
    David Hidalgo rounding out his final lap at the UC Riverside Cross Country Invitational. Photo credit: Blake Berry

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR