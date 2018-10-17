CSUN’s last race towards Big West Championship

On a rainy Saturday morning, the CSUN men’s cross country team attended the Highlander Classic Invitational hosted by UC Riverside where they placed 10th in the 8km race. The team was led by the senior from Puerto Rico, Michael Merchan, who finished third overall in the race with a time of 24:33.3 and a pace of 4:56.4 a mile. Other notable Matador men performances include Kristian Oatman finishing 60th, Julian Silva placing 64th, David Hidalgo finishing 75th and Mario Ramirez finishing 84th. This invitational was the last race before the the Big West Championships, which is being held on Oct. 27 in Brea, California.