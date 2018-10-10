Games to watch

Men’s Soccer

The Matador offense is back on track after a two-game skid featuring one goal by CSUN. Now 1-0-1 in conference play the Matadors have five goals in their two Big West games. Sacramento State has won two of their last four but have given up the second most goals in the Big West (25). Forward Daniel Trejo continues to torch goalkeepers as the sophomore has scored in five of his last six games. Trejo still leads the Big West in points (20) and goals (8). CSUN travels north to face Sacramento State Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. The team will then return to Northridge to face Cal Poly (1-1-1 BWC). The Mustangs have failed to score more than a goal in all three conference games this season, including a 1-1 tie with UC Davis, who CSUN just beat 3-0. Mustangs and Matadors begin to play Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

CSUN will end their three-game homestand this Sunday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. when UC Riverside visits Matador Field. The team finally won their first home game season in their latest match with Fullerton. Riverside comes in with a 1-1-1 Big West record and has not scored in three games. Now with momentum, the team welcomes Riverside before the four final games of the season. Three of the last games will come on the road which should come as no problem to CSUN who is now 4-1-1 on the road.

Women’s Volleyball

The team has been busy with games and the struggles have continued during the Big West stretch of the season. Now 2-4 in Big West action and only one win in the last five games, the team heads to Hawaii for a match with the Rainbow Warriors. Senior Aeryn Owens continues to lead the team and is now 75 kills away from second place all-time in Matador history. Hawaii comes in with a 5-1 conference record and is looking to bounce back following their loss to Cal Poly. The Dors and Bows are set to play Saturday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.