Games to Watch

Men’s Soccer

The Matadors will host their fourth consecutive Big West Tournament game this Thursday. UC Davis will visit Matador field for the second time this season. Fans remember Davis after a 3-0 thrashing of the Aggies on Matador field earlier this season. Davis is fresh off two wins over Sacramento State and Fullerton, whom CSUN lost to and tied with, respectively. However even when struggling, the Matadors needed a win to secure a home spot in the tournament and blanked UC Irvine in the season finale. CSUN has faced Davis three times in the Big West Tournament in the last six years, only winning in the 2012 meeting. Matadors and Aggies get going Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., with the winner heading down to Irvine for the tournament semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

The team will play their final game at home this season on Friday. Four seniors who have made their mark on this program will play in their Matadome finale. Outside, hitter Aeryn Owens now sits at second all-time for CSUN as she currently sits at 1490 career kills. Setter Erin Indermill has established herself as a dominant setter in the Big West, setting accurately while being one of the most aggressive in dumping the ball when she sees open space on the opponent’s side. Libero Kristey Markle has been CSUN’s defensive anchor in the back row for her entire CSUN career. Markle has posted eight 20-dig performances this season. Outside hitter Nada Dragovic has been in and out of the lineup this season but has played well when called upon by Jeff Stork. Dragovic registered a season-high 10 kills and 3 digs in a five-set loss to Long Beach earlier this season. With not much left to play for this season, CSUN will look to send their seniors off with a bang. The team welcomes Hawaii to Northridge this Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The team played well in their first bit of action under new coach Mark Gottfried. Aside from shooting an awful 16 of 32 at the free throw line, the team managed to shoot an impressive 55.2 percent on the floor and 47 percent behind the arc. The surprise of the game would be redshirt freshman Lamine Diane pouring in 30 points to go with 17 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive side, giving CSUN multiple second chances. Unsurprisingly, point guard Terrell Gomez scored 19 points off six of 12 shooting from the floor, showing why he was named Big West freshman of the year last year. Next, the team welcomes Cal State LA into the Matadome for the final exhibition game this season. Matadors and Golden Eagles tip off Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. before the home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. against New Mexico.