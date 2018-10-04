Games to watch

Men’s Soccer

Big West play kicks off this week with the 6-4-0 Matadors heading to Fullerton on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. After a 10-day layoff the team will be fully rested and hoping to get back to winning ways after losing their last two games. Should the Matadors get the win, it would give head coach Terry Davila 192 for his career, tying him with his former coach Marwan Assad. After the game, the Matadors will host No. 17 UC Davis on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Big West home opener.

Women’s Volleyball

After winning their first match of the Big West campaign, the Matadors dropped their next three games and go in to their matchup against UC Davis at home on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. After that game, UC Irvine will visit the Matadome on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. Senior Aeryn Owens has been the team’s most consistent performer, ranking third in the Big West with 246 kills.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team has an excellent opportunity to get their first home win of the season as they welcome Cal State Fullerton to Northridge on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. The Titans have only won three games so far this year and, along with the Matadors, are winless through the first two games in conference play. CSUN’s goalkeeper Amanda Delgado continues to perform admirably, ranking second in the Big West with a .833 save percentage.