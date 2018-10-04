Matadors of the Week





Michael Merchan

Senior, Cross Country

The senior led his team yet again with another outstanding performance. Merchan finished 14th of 266 runners over the weekend at the Capital Cross Challenge. Merchan had his third consecutive race finishing under the 25-minute mark at 24.41.8; testament to the great season the runner is having. CSUN cross country now get their usual two weeks off before preparing for the final race of the season before the Big West Championship.

Lindsay Kutscher

Redshirt Senior, Soccer

The defensive anchor scored her first goal and the Matadors first Big West goal of the season in smooth fashion. Although the team lost 1-2 to Hawaii, Kutscher sent in a header with two seconds left on the clock to send the women’s soccer team into their fifth overtime this season where the team is now 3-1-1. The team’s home stand continues until next weekend. This Sunday Oct. 7, Fullerton visits Northridge followed by a full week off before Sunday Oct. 14 when UC Riverside visits.

Photos Courtesy of GoMatadors