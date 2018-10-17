Matadors of the Week

Michael Merchan

Senior, Cross Country

Merchan continued his excellent season Saturday, Oct. 13 when the senior placed third overall at the Highlander Invitational in Riverside. This is Merchan’s best finish (24:33:3) all season and his first appearance in the top five since last September. The team now has just the Big West Championship left for the 2018 season. The team will return to Brea, California for one last race and a shot at the NCAA Championships Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8 a.m.

Marissa Favela

Senior, Soccer

The count is now three golden goals for CSUN’s star forward. Favela scored off a beautiful corner kick that just reached over the extended arms of the Riverside goalkeeper who leads the Big West with a .923 save percentage. Favela leads the Matadors with five goals this season and is two away from her career mark last season. The team will play two games this week starting with a trip to UC Irvine Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. The team will return home for their final home game of the season Sunday, Oct. 21 to face UC Davis. Favela and the other seniors will be honored for their last regular season game at Matador Field.