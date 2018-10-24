Matadors of the Week





Wolfgang Prentice

Freshman, Soccer

“Wolfie” was the only sign of life at times for the Matadors last week as they were blanked in consecutive games for the first time in two years. Prentice was accurate with all five of his shots being on goal over the two-game stretch. The shots on goal broke Prentice’s three-game skid of inaccurate shots. Prentice also was able to get a red card drawn on UCR midfielder Alan Alcantara. The freshman was dribbling left and right around Alcantara resulting in multiple fouls in favor of CSUN and eventually leading to the red card. The Matadors now need a win or a tie against first-place UC Irvine to secure their spot in the Big West Tournament. Should CSUN lose, they’ll need a Sacramento tie or loss to secure a spot.

Aeryn Owens

Senior, Volleyball

Owens registered a season-high 28 kills in a five-set thriller with Santa Barbara. The senior was then just two kills shy of her career mark set last year. Owens made her mark on defense as well racking up 15 digs, marking her eighth double of the season. The night before, Owens also tallied 19 kills in a three-set loss to No. 12 Cal Poly, making this her highest kill mark in a two-game stretch. The Captain did everything she could over the weekend, but the team still fell to Poly and UCSB.