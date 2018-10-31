Matadors of the Week

Aeryn Owens

Senior, Volleyball

Owens has now moved into second place all-time in kills for CSUN. Over the weekend the senior slammed down 41 kills as well as tallying 25 digs. Saturday’s loss to UC Davis marked Owens’ third straight double-double. The senior now has four games remaining to leave everything she has left in the tank on the court. Owens will play her final home game as a Matador Friday Nov. 2 as she leads the Matadors against the visiting Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Henrik Regitnig

Senior, Soccer

Regitnig was named Big West Goalkeeper of the Year for the second straight year, making him only the fifth goalkeeper in conference history to win the award twice and the second Matador to do so. The senior shot stopper posted a 9-6-1 record, including 5 shutouts and 58 saves in the process, good for a .773 save percentage. The pride of Invermere, British Columbia ranked fourth in the conference in wins, goal against average (1.05), and goals allowed (17), while ranking fifth in saves. He will be looking to add to these tallies when the Matadors face off against UC Davis in the first round of the Big West tournament at home on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of GoMatadors