Outdoor Adventures goes rock climbing

On Friday morning, October 19, a group of CSUN students attended an Intro to Rock Climbing course hosted by the associated students organization Outdoor Adventures.

After meeting at the Outdoor Adventures office, students David Caplan, Jason Dela Cruz and Angela Lee became acquainted with one another as well as their trip leaders, Karin Tarpinian and Alisia Rutledge.

After being given the proper tools to climb, such as shoes, helmets, carabiners and harnesses, they piled on into a van and headed to a popular, local rock climbing spot in Chatsworth: Stoney Point.

Once arriving they set off on a short hike to where they would soon not only rock climb, but also learn valuable techniques such as knot tying, belaying and the proper safety needed to climb. For some students, this was their first time ever rock climbing outdoors!