when and where 10/17 – 10/26

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Pumpkin Nights

Cost: $20

Time: 5 – 10 p.m.

Place: Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave., Pomona

Pumpkin Nights runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 5 in four different cities across the U.S. At Pumpkin Nights you can expect the Halloween adventure of a lifetime. You’ll discover the Forbidden Pumpkin City, a pirate’s cove and more magical lands built using over 3,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. The celebration continues with entertainment and games.

Thursday, Oct. 18

“Hocus Pocus” screening @ El Capitan Theatre

Cost: $14

Time: Check movie times @ https://elcapitantheatre.com/film-info/_hocus-pocus

Place: El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

The 1993 Disney film “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is screening for select days in the spooky month of October. Catch the magic at any of the times listed in the link above.

Friday, Oct. 19

Maze: The 17th Door

Cost: $29

Time: 7 – 11 p.m.

Place: 851 W Orangethorpe Ave., Fullerton

The 17th Door is a Halloween adventure that tells a scary tale as you navigate into a recreated prison maze in a group of six to 10 people. The 17th Door warns its visitors that the actors may touch you, and you may get wet. See the schedule and buy tickets at https://the17thdoor.com/tickets/

Saturday, Oct. 20

Best Friends presents: Strut your Mutt

Cost: FREE, but donations highly encouraged

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: 700 Exposition Park Dr., Los Angeles

You can join a team or register individually to fundraise for homeless dogs and cats in the LA community. Walk alongside animal lovers in Exposition Park in support of the fundraising event. The event starts with a celebratory walk (dog not required) and includes a family-friendly festival with vendors and food trucks.

Sunday, Oct. 21

AIDS Walk Los Angeles

Cost: FREE, but donations highly encouraged

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Place: Check out the venue map on https://la.aidswalk.net/Day-of-Event-Info

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) fundraising walk to fight HIV/AIDS, and usually takes about 2.5 hours to complete. After completing the walk there will be an “after-party” with celebrity guests, musical artists, elected officials, AIDS activists and thousands of volunteers!

Monday, Oct. 22

Last day to register to vote in California

Cost: FREE

Time: Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Don’t wait!)

Place: Register to vote online @ https://registertovote.ca.gov/

The last day to register to vote on Nov. 6 in California is Monday, Oct. 22. Don’t miss the date and remember to get out and vote this November.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D @ El Capitan Theatre

Cost: $14

Time: Check movie times @ https://elcapitantheatre.com/film-info/_the-nightmare-before-christmas

Place: El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Celebrate the 25th anniversary and experience 4D in the El Capitan Theatre. Watch the movie in 3D while you are surrounded by sensory effects timed to the movie. Effects include lights, fog and scents. Expect wind and snow!

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Halloween House: Rotten Apple

Cost: FREE, but donations highly encouraged

Time: 7 – 10 p.m.

Place: 907 N. California St., Burbank

This haunted house has been a staple to Burbank’s Halloween since 2003. Get there early because the lines get extremely long and expect a very scary adventure. The people at Rotten Apple also give donations to a charity in need, this year they are supporting the volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Latin American Music Awards

Cost: $44 (plus fees)

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Telemundo will produce and broadcast the fourth “Latin American Music Awards” in Hollywood’s iconic Dolby Theatre. Expect artists like Bad Bunny and Manuel Turizo.

Friday, Oct. 26

Escape: Psycho Circus (Rave)

Cost: $119.95 (plus fees)

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: NOS Events Center, 689 S E St., San Bernardino

Enjoy this 18+ San Bernardino rave with a Halloween theme. Headliners include artists like Kaskade and W&W.