When and Where 10/24 – 11/2

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Theatre: “The Woman in Black”

Cost: $25

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S El Molino Ave., Pasadena

Enjoy Susan Hill’s beloved ghost story of a man led by obsession, believing his family has been cursed by a ghostly woman in black. This play tells his terrifying story. As he travels through his darkest memories, he quickly finds that there is no turning back.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Asian World Film Festival

Cost: $5 for students

Time: Check program at http://asianworldfilmfest.org/2018/2018-program/

Place: ArcLight Cinemas, 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City

The Asian World Film Festival brings the most acclaimed selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles. Their goal is to draw greater recognition and strengthen the ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries.

Friday, Oct. 26

Theatre: “Murder on the Orient Express”

Cost: $14

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada

The exotic Orient Express is a train moving quickly across the tracks! When a murder happens on board, the train becomes full of suspects. Enjoy this dramatic masterpiece perfect before Halloween.

Saturday, Oct. 27

10th Annual King Tut’s Tomb LA Halloween Party

Cost: $25

Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Hit the dance floor with King Tut and Cleopatra at this year’s King Tut’s Tomb LA Halloween Party. A DJ will play a mix of top 40, hip-hop and dance music with a laser show and atmospheric lights.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Howl-o-ween

Cost: FREE

Time: 2 – 5:30 p.m.

Place: 182 Pacific St., Santa Monica

Santa Monica’s most popular costume contest is back, and it’s for our furry friends! Pets and humans are encouraged to participate in a costume contest with local vendors, food trucks, pet-friendly exhibitors and even a raffle event.





Monday, Oct. 29

Day of the Dead Exhibit

Cost: FREE

Time: All Day

Place: Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Grand Park celebrates the traditions of Día de Los Muertos celebrations and awesome learning opportunities. There will be exhibitions of course and guided tours where you can learn more about the history! The park will present 50 altars and installations made by local artists and community groups that follow the theme Looking to the Past to Build the Future.





Tuesday, Oct. 30

Cheat Day Land

Cost: $38

Time: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Place: 2018 E. 7th St., Los Angeles

Forget your dietary restrictions at Cheat Day Land, Los Angeles’s popular pop-up museum celebrating the delicious snacks and treats that we can’t help but think of in the middle of a workout.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

Cost: FREE

Time: 6 – 10:30 p.m.

Place: Santa Monica Boulevard between North Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard

This carnival will have you and your friends in and out of parties all night! The streets will be lined with music and costumed people along with the clubs on the walk. Have a safe and ghoulish night!

Thursday, Nov. 1

Nightmare Theatre Presents: Creep LA

Cost: $89

Time: 6:45 – 11:45 p.m.

Place: ROW DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles

This event is a “multi-sensory, 75-minute walk-through experience with moody rooms, intimate encounters (you will be touched), and terrifying scenarios” in large clusters of 25 people. Only those 18+ are allowed.

Friday, Nov. 2

Holiday Faire

Cost: $2

Time: 5 – 9 p.m.

Place: Irvine Fine Arts Center, 14321 Yale Ave., Irvine

More than 100 talented local artists will showcase their intricate handmade gifts for purchase. Gift your friends and family unique pieces like holiday decorations, hand-blown glass, ceramics, jewelry, folk crafts, clothing and more.