When and Where 10/31 – 11/9

Wednesday, Oct. 31

DJ Snake & DJ Mustard @ Shrine Expo Hall

Cost: $39.50 (plus fees)

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Shrine Expo Hall, 700 W 32nd St., Los Angeles

Dance the Halloween night away with DJ Snake and DJ Mustard at the legendary Shrine Expo Hall. Expect good energy all night long!

Thursday, Nov. 1

CSUN Men’s Basketball vs. Cal State LA

Student Veteran Success Advisory Committee: Veterans Appreciation Game

Cost: FREE

Time: 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Place: Matadome

The Veterans Resource Center of the University Student Union is hosting a celebration week for the service of CSUN’s Student Veterans, faculty, staff and alumni. It kicks off at the CSUN men’s basketball vs. Cal State LA game, which promises to be an exciting game to jump-start the season!

Friday, Nov. 2

Annual Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

Cost: FREE

Time: 6 p.m. – Midnight

Place: CSUN Chicano House

This two-day event kicks off on Thursday with a night of remembrance and viewing of altars/ofrendas, followed by a celebration of family and community on Friday. Learn more about the celebration and enjoy a night full of vibrant culture, food and live entertainment.

Saturday, Nov. 3

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show (21+)

Cost: $15

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Union, 4067 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

As the nation’s premier pop-up art show, The Pancakes & Booze Art Show gives art enthusiasts the unique opportunity to explore more than 500 pieces of artwork created by some 150+ artists local to Los Angeles. Alongside a wide variety of pop art, fine art and photography, guests can drink craft beer or signature cocktails while eating free pancakes.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Dapper Day Expo

Cost: $10

Time: Noon – 7 p.m.

Place: Disneyland Hotel Exhibit Hall, 1150 West Magic Way, Anaheim

Shop around the 30,000 square foot expo marketplace featuring everything for stylish living. Browse through their hand-picked selection of vintage and classic contemporary clothing and accessories, including cosmetics, jewelry, eyewear, shoes, hats and more.

Monday, Nov. 5

Yellow Days @ El Rey Theatre

Cost: $20

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Place: El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

George van den Broek, aka Yellow Days, is an 18-year-old artist with an indie soul sound. In his lyrics, he tackles mental health issues like depression and anxiety. His diverse array of influences range from Ray Charles to Howlin’ Wolf and Mac DeMarco.





Tuesday, Nov. 6

Joni 75

Cost: $50

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Come help celebrate singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday with a variety of special performances. Musicians like Seal, Norah Jones, Graham Nash, Emmylou Harris and more will be covering some of the best songs throughout Mitchell’s discography.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Pistol Annies @ The Novo

Cost: $21

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Novo, 800 W Olympic Blvd. a335, Los Angeles

Pistol Annies is an American country music girl group composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. The group has had massive success in the past and are continuing their journey with this 2018 tour.

Thursday, Nov. 8

American Film Festival

Cost: FREE (on a first come, first serve basis)

Time: Review film schedules at http://www.afi.com/afifest/upcoming_dates.aspx

Place: Review venue schedules at https://afi.com/afifest/venues.aspx

This exclusive event is worth the raffle. If you score tickets to this event you have a chance at attending star-studded movie screenings and panels. To get tickets, go to https://www.afi.com/afifest/freetickets.aspx. Good luck!

Friday, Nov. 9

Theatre: “Middle 8” (OPENING NIGHT)

Cost: $15 if you email middle8@yahoo.com and reference the code CSUN15

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Stella Adler Theatre, 6773 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Cast members Stefan Marks, Ken Weiler, Matt Kaminsky and Brett Pearsons all met studying Theatre Arts at CSUN back in 1988. Lighting designer Mark Svastics (also a CSUN grad) has designed every show Marks has created during his time in Los Angeles, including Marks’ last two plays “Space” and “Hello.” The play “Middle 8” tells the story of a band from Kansas City, Missouri.