When & Where 10/1 – 10/9

Monday, Oct. 1

The Vaccines @ The Telegram Ballroom

Cost: $31.10 (plus fees)

Time: 9 p.m.

Place: The Telegram Ballroom

The Vaccines have an indie alternative sound. Based in London, the band draws comparisons to The Drums and The Strokes. Enjoy the sounds this Monday night in LA.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Donald Trump’s (Rhetorical) Gender Gap

Cost: FREE

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Jack & Florence Ferman Presentation Room in the Oviatt Library

Rhetoricians have spent a large amount of time trying to understand how President Donald Trump manages to persuade people to support him, and rhetoric can help us understand how he uses persuasive symbols and why people are persuaded by him. In this lecture, Dr. Ryan Skinnell, Assistant Professor of Rhetoric at San Jose State University, uses concepts from the book he edited, “Faking the News: What Rhetoric Can Teach Us About Donald J. Trump,” to help explain how Trump’s gender gap works rhetorically.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

The Basics of Pepper Spray Defense

Cost: FREE

Time: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Place: Department of Police Services, 2nd Floor Training Room

If you carry or are considering carrying aerosol defense spray, this workshop covers all the basics of handling and legally using the spray. The workshop includes a hands-on demo with an empty canister. You can also purchase a personal canister after the workshop for $6. You can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1tyB7kwahlSawwCC4MNY6qbO3hk75rzJggd6AQH-jXAo/viewform?edit_requested=true

Thursday, Oct. 4

Interpol @ The Hollywood Bowl

Cost: $37.50 (plus fees)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Hollywood Bowl

Deemed a legacy of the early 2000s, Interpol rose to stardom with their debut album “Turn on the Bright Lights.” Paul Banks and his band are back to share their new album, with supporting acts The Kills and Sunflower Bean.

Friday, Oct. 5

California Avocado Festival

Cost: FREE

Time: 1 – 10 p.m.

Place: 800 Linden Ave, Carpinteria

This is one of the largest free festivals in California with over 75 music acts on four stages. They will have avocado agricultural photos, historical photos, lessons in avocado grafting, FFA restored antique tractors and the Largest Avocado Contest. Vendors will be spread around the street selling the best of avocado dishes!

Saturday, Oct. 6

Big Show 2018

Cost: Students are $22, guests are $45

Time: 3 – 8 p.m.

Place: Oviatt Lawn

Big Show 2018 will be headlined by DJ Mustard and A$AP Ferg. There will be vendors and other fun activities at the event. Remember to Big Show responsibly.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Sandcastle Contest

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Place: Corona del Mar State Beach, 3100 Ocean Blvd., Newport Beach

Bring your friends and family to the 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest. If you enter, you have a chance at winning cash prizes and everyone wins a great day at the beach! This year’s theme is “Have a Ball!” Event participants will receive a free T-Shirt.

Monday, Oct. 8

Jeff Tweedy @ the Ace Hotel

Cost: $57 (plus fees)

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Jeff Tweedy is an American songwriter focusing in acoustic guitar. He is best known as the singer and guitarist for the band Wilco. Enjoy a night out listening to the calm sounds of Tweedy.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

A Not So Scary Halloween Show

Cost: $15

Time: 12 – 1 p.m.

Place: The Pico, 10508 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Think of this event as a haunted house but for kids. This is the perfect opportunity to get kids involved in the Halloween spirit early on in October.