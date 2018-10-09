When & Where 10/10 – 10/18

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Northridge Farmers Market and Family Festival

Cost: FREE

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: 9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge

This weekly market is almost coming to an end. Enjoy the last few days of the event located at the Northridge Fashion Center in front of Macy’s and California Pizza Kitchen. They have live music and tasty treats such as funnel cakes, tacos and fire roasted corn.

Thursday, Oct. 11

LA Opera Presents: Don Carlo

Cost: $52

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Dorothy Chandler Pavillion, 135 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Don Carlo tells the enthralling story of morality and mortality. Starring Ramón Vargas as Don Carlo, this opera is highly anticipated and crowds are eager to listen and be captivated by the performance.

Friday, Oct. 12

Night Dive

Cost: $17.95

Time: 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Place: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

Start the Halloween fun early this year with the fall celebrations of Night Dive! Come see the scary side of the Aquarium for a night full of scarily good music, art and culture.

Saturday, Oct. 13

The LA Conference for Women Who Influence

Cost: $59

Time: 8 a.m.

Place: Shepherd Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch

This year’s all-star lineup includes En Vogue’s Cindy Braggs and husband, MLB champion Glenn Braggs, ESPN’s Cari Champion, KKLA’s Frank Sontag, Dudley Rutherford, as well as actress Candace Cameron Bure.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Brewery Art Walk

Cost: FREE

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: 2100 N Main St., Los Angeles

The Brewery Art Walk is a twice annual open studio event in Los Angeles. There are 100 participating resident artists, and guests have the opportunity to see new works, discover artists, speak with them and purchase their artworks.

Monday, Oct. 15

Backwoods Maze

Cost: FREE (donations encouraged)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: 1912 North Pepper St., Burbank

This haunted house made its debut in 2003 and it has been a staple of the neighborhood’s Halloween celebrations since. For an amateur, the sets and props are highly developed and everything is homemade or heavily customized. Bring friends and family to this ghoulish affair starting Oct. 15.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Drake & Migos @ The Forum

Cost: $89

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: LA Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour is a co-headlining tour. The tour is starring Canadian rapper Drake, and American hip-hop artist Migos.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Entrepreneur and Networking Night

Cost: FREE

Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Place: Hyatt Regency Los Angeles Airport, 6225 W Century Blvd., Los Angeles

Interested in business? Come to this networking event where there will be an expert panel of entrepreneurs and business owners sharing their expertise and experiences in the industry followed by a power networking event.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Haunted Trails

Cost: $13

Time: 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Place: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

Do you have what it takes to walk the Haunted Trails and experience the medieval life and all of its tales? At sunset, the trails will open and spooky guides will escort groups of 10 through castle halls and tents. This event is for ages eight and up, there will be a mini party at the end of the trail.