When & Where 10/10 – 10/18

Wednesday, Oct. 10
Northridge Farmers Market and Family Festival
Cost: FREE
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: 9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge
This weekly market is almost coming to an end. Enjoy the last few days of the event located at the Northridge Fashion Center in front of Macy’s and California Pizza Kitchen. They have live music and tasty treats such as funnel cakes, tacos and fire roasted corn.
Thursday, Oct. 11
LA Opera Presents: Don Carlo
Cost: $52
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Dorothy Chandler Pavillion, 135 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Don Carlo tells the enthralling story of morality and mortality. Starring Ramón Vargas as Don Carlo, this opera is highly anticipated and crowds are eager to listen and be captivated by the performance.
Friday, Oct. 12
Night Dive
Cost: $17.95
Time: 7:30 – 11 p.m.
Place: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
Start the Halloween fun early this year with the fall celebrations of Night Dive! Come see the scary side of the Aquarium for a night full of scarily good music, art and culture.
Saturday, Oct. 13
The LA Conference for Women Who Influence
Cost: $59
Time: 8 a.m.
Place: Shepherd Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch
This year’s all-star lineup includes En Vogue’s Cindy Braggs and husband, MLB champion Glenn Braggs, ESPN’s Cari Champion, KKLA’s Frank Sontag, Dudley Rutherford, as well as actress Candace Cameron Bure.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Brewery Art Walk
Cost: FREE
Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Place: 2100 N Main St., Los Angeles
The Brewery Art Walk is a twice annual open studio event in Los Angeles. There are 100 participating resident artists, and guests have the opportunity to see new works, discover artists, speak with them and purchase their artworks.
Monday, Oct. 15
Backwoods Maze
Cost: FREE (donations encouraged)
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: 1912 North Pepper St., Burbank
This haunted house made its debut in 2003 and it has been a staple of the neighborhood’s Halloween celebrations since. For an amateur, the sets and props are highly developed and everything is homemade or heavily customized. Bring friends and family to this ghoulish affair starting Oct. 15.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Drake & Migos @ The Forum
Cost: $89
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: LA Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour is a co-headlining tour. The tour is starring Canadian rapper Drake, and American hip-hop artist Migos.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Entrepreneur and Networking Night
Cost: FREE
Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m.
Place: Hyatt Regency Los Angeles Airport, 6225 W Century Blvd., Los Angeles
Interested in business? Come to this networking event where there will be an expert panel of entrepreneurs and business owners sharing their expertise and experiences in the industry followed by a power networking event.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Haunted Trails
Cost: $13
Time: 6:30 – 10 p.m.
Place: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
Do you have what it takes to walk the Haunted Trails and experience the medieval life and all of its tales? At sunset, the trails will open and spooky guides will escort groups of 10 through castle halls and tents. This event is for ages eight and up, there will be a mini party at the end of the trail.